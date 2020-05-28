Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army spouse landscapes chapel, Hunter Army Airfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Facebook Post: Check out this military spouse at Hunter Army Airfield and the amazing work she's been doing with the landscaping at the Hunter Army Airfield Chapel of Savannah.

    Thank you Carrie for your contribution to our community! 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division (3 CAB, 3 ID)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770212
    VIRIN: 200528-A-DM187-861
    Filename: DOD_108028987
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army spouse landscapes chapel, Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Chapel
    Spouse
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Landscaping

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT