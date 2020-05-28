Facebook Post: Check out this military spouse at Hunter Army Airfield and the amazing work she's been doing with the landscaping at the Hunter Army Airfield Chapel of Savannah.
Thank you Carrie for your contribution to our community! 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division (3 CAB, 3 ID)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770212
|VIRIN:
|200528-A-DM187-861
|Filename:
|DOD_108028987
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army spouse landscapes chapel, Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT