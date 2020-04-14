Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Screening Site, Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    (April 4, 2020, Hunter Army Airfield opened a temporary screening site for COVID-19 screening)

    Facebook Post: COVID-19 screening sites open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. The testing is open to high-risk and symptomatic ID-card holding TRICARE beneficiaries only.

    Pre-screening is required; call Winn Army Community Hospital at 912-435-6633.

    Fort Stewart's screening site can be accessed from Gate 7 (Airport Road) or via 6th street. Hunter Army Airfield's screening site can be accessed from Rio gate or via Perimeter road.

    All individuals tested will return home and self-isolate until test results come back.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 13:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770204
    VIRIN: 200414-A-DM187-123
    Filename: DOD_108028843
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Screening Site, Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Hunter Army Airfield
    COVID-19

