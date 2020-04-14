COVID-19 Screening Site, Hunter Army Airfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(April 4, 2020, Hunter Army Airfield opened a temporary screening site for COVID-19 screening)



Facebook Post: COVID-19 screening sites open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. The testing is open to high-risk and symptomatic ID-card holding TRICARE beneficiaries only.



Pre-screening is required; call Winn Army Community Hospital at 912-435-6633.



Fort Stewart's screening site can be accessed from Gate 7 (Airport Road) or via 6th street. Hunter Army Airfield's screening site can be accessed from Rio gate or via Perimeter road.



All individuals tested will return home and self-isolate until test results come back.