COVID-19 Screening Site, Hunter Army Airfield

(April 4, 2020, Hunter Army Airfield opened a temporary screening site for COVID-19 screening)
Facebook Post: COVID-19 screening sites open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. The testing is open to high-risk and symptomatic ID-card holding TRICARE beneficiaries only.
Pre-screening is required; call Winn Army Community Hospital at 912-435-6633.
Fort Stewart's screening site can be accessed from Gate 7 (Airport Road) or via 6th street. Hunter Army Airfield's screening site can be accessed from Rio gate or via Perimeter road.
All individuals tested will return home and self-isolate until test results come back.
