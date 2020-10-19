USACE perform assessment for blue roof program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews with residents of Lake Charles in regards to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performing assessments for the blue roof program. First resident video: Sadie Coleman. Second resident video: Clophus Semien.



Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion out of Fort Bragg N.C performing assessment on homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Soldiers in uniform conducting home assessments, Staff Sgt. Pho Nguyen, prime power specialist, 249th engineer battalion. Spc. Harley Contreras, interior electrician.



B-roll of Soldiers in red USACE shirts returning from their home assessments and calculating the homes Sq. footage at the Emergency Field Office at McNeese University.