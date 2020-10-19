Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE perform assessment for blue roof program

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Ferdinand Detres Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Interviews with residents of Lake Charles in regards to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performing assessments for the blue roof program. First resident video: Sadie Coleman. Second resident video: Clophus Semien.

    Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion out of Fort Bragg N.C performing assessment on homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Soldiers in uniform conducting home assessments, Staff Sgt. Pho Nguyen, prime power specialist, 249th engineer battalion. Spc. Harley Contreras, interior electrician.

    B-roll of Soldiers in red USACE shirts returning from their home assessments and calculating the homes Sq. footage at the Emergency Field Office at McNeese University.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770202
    VIRIN: 201019-O-NT965-029
    Filename: DOD_108028826
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE perform assessment for blue roof program, by Ferdinand Detres Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MVD
    Detres
    NWD
    Calcasieu Parish
    operation blue roof
    Emergency Field Office
    blue roofs
    NWO
    Hurricane Laura

