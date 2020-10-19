Interviews with residents of Lake Charles in regards to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performing assessments for the blue roof program. First resident video: Sadie Coleman. Second resident video: Clophus Semien.
Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion out of Fort Bragg N.C performing assessment on homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Soldiers in uniform conducting home assessments, Staff Sgt. Pho Nguyen, prime power specialist, 249th engineer battalion. Spc. Harley Contreras, interior electrician.
B-roll of Soldiers in red USACE shirts returning from their home assessments and calculating the homes Sq. footage at the Emergency Field Office at McNeese University.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770202
|VIRIN:
|201019-O-NT965-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108028826
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USACE perform assessment for blue roof program, by Ferdinand Detres Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT