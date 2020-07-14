Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissary Opening Back Up_14JULY_COVID19

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    (HAAF commissary was closed as a precautionary measure after one employee tested positive for COVID-19)

    Facebook PSA:
    UPDATE ON COMMISSARY CLOSURE.
    Commissary will open back up July 15, 2020. Please watch the below video for details on the short closure and garrison's decision to open back up.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 13:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770200
    VIRIN: 200714-A-DM187-662
    Filename: DOD_108028824
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissary Opening Back Up_14JULY_COVID19, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Closure
    PSA
    Hunter Army Airfield
    COVID-19

