Commissary Opening Back Up_14JULY_COVID19

(HAAF commissary was closed as a precautionary measure after one employee tested positive for COVID-19)
Facebook PSA:
UPDATE ON COMMISSARY CLOSURE.
Commissary will open back up July 15, 2020. Please watch the below video for details on the short closure and garrison's decision to open back up.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 13:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|US
