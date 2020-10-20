Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 2 - Supporting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    In Episode 2, the SOUTHCOM Podcast talks with Amb. Jean Manes about the command's Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Program, part of a national effort to promote the meaningful contributions of women in the defense and security sectors around the world. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted by Rich Crusan; produced by John Ciccarelli)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 12:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770192
    VIRIN: 201020-D-YR030-774
    Filename: DOD_108028773
    Length: 00:17:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    gender
    Caribbean
    Latin America
    Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    women
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security

