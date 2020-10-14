Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Oct. 14, 2020. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Grass Week, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Grass Week

