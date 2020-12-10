Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ombudsmen-at-Large Welcome Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    201012-N-N0250-0001 WASHINGTON (Oct. 12, 2020) From left, Mrs. Stacey Lindsey and Mrs. Amy Smith, the Ombudsmen-at-Large Team, present a welcome message to newly appointed Ombudsmen. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 12:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770178
    VIRIN: 201012-N-YB753-0001
    Filename: DOD_108028674
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsmen-at-Large Welcome Message, by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    CNIC
    Fleet
    Fighter
    Navy Installations Command
    CNO
    Family
    Ombudsmen
    OAL
    People First

