Air Force Specialty Code consolidation capstone project on the 157th Air Refueling Wing's base Legal Office's legal boot camp training course. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770170
|VIRIN:
|200517-Z-TW741-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108028558
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
