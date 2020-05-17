Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Specialty Code consolidation capstone project on the 157th Air Refueling Wing's base Legal Office's legal boot camp training course. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770170
    VIRIN: 200517-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_108028558
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

