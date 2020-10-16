Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Airlift Wing Hispanic Heritage Month

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 120th Airlift Wing shared their heritage and discuss how our individual backgrounds, cultures, and experiences enhance the capabilities of the Montana Air National Guard mission.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year, Sept 15-Oct 15.

    Montana Air National Guard
    120th Airlift Wing
    120AW
    MTANG
    National Hispanic Heritage Month 2020

