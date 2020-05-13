The Exchange provides a safe, sanitized and secure shopping environment for our military service members, retirees and their families.
B-Roll of COVID cleaning and sanitary measures at the Dobbins AFB, Marietta, GA Main Exchange. Cleaning of cash registers, conveyer belts, card readers, installing plexiglass shields, social distancing measures, display and basket cleaning.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770168
|VIRIN:
|102020-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108028529
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service - Dobbins AFB Main Exchange B-Roll, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
