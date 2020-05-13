Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service - Dobbins AFB Main Exchange B-Roll

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange provides a safe, sanitized and secure shopping environment for our military service members, retirees and their families.

    B-Roll of COVID cleaning and sanitary measures at the Dobbins AFB, Marietta, GA Main Exchange. Cleaning of cash registers, conveyer belts, card readers, installing plexiglass shields, social distancing measures, display and basket cleaning.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service - Dobbins AFB Main Exchange B-Roll, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

