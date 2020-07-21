Celebrating 125 Years of Service - 125th Exchange Anniversary - Executive Perspective

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770167" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 125 years the Exchange has supported service members all over the world.

In wartime and peacetime, across the globe, we go where you go…



Through the years, our mission remains the same.

We are family serving family.

We go where you go. Yesterday, today and tomorrow.

We are the Exchange.