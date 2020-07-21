Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Celebrating 125 Years of Service - 125th Exchange Anniversary - Executive Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    For 125 years the Exchange has supported service members all over the world.
    In wartime and peacetime, across the globe, we go where you go…

    Through the years, our mission remains the same.
    We are family serving family.
    We go where you go. Yesterday, today and tomorrow.
    We are the Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770167
    VIRIN: 102020-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108028519
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 125 Years of Service - 125th Exchange Anniversary - Executive Perspective, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Anniversary
    Executive
    125th
    Tom Shull
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Army & Air Force Exchgange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT