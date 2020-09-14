Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Currahee conducts Air Assault at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Moeller 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct and Air Assault insertion into the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770160
    VIRIN: 200914-A-DQ133-486
    Filename: DOD_108028463
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Currahee conducts Air Assault at JRTC, by SSG Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

