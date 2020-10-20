Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Operation Varsity 20-04 Day 2 B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany participated in several contingency scenarios during Operation Varsity 20-04, Oct. 13 – 23, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770157
    VIRIN: 201020-F-HB697-494
    Filename: DOD_108028434
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Operation Varsity 20-04 Day 2 B-Roll, by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Civil engineer
    86th Airlift Wing
    resilience
    combat readiness
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    training
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    air superiority
    World’s Best Wing

