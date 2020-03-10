U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in a Tactical Small Unit Leaders course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3-8, 2020. The Small Unit Leaders Course increased the Marines mental and physical toughness in the harsh jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770147
|VIRIN:
|201003-M-ME993-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108028246
|Length:
|00:08:28
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tactical Small Unit Leaders Course B-Roll, by LCpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT