    Tactical Small Unit Leaders Course B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in a Tactical Small Unit Leaders course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3-8, 2020. The Small Unit Leaders Course increased the Marines mental and physical toughness in the harsh jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770147
    VIRIN: 201003-M-ME993-0002
    Filename: DOD_108028246
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Small Unit Leaders Course B-Roll, by LCpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    1st Battalion
    III MEF
    3d Marine Regiment
    3D MARDIV
    3D Marine Division
    Tactical Small Units Leader Course

