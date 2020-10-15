video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian paratroopers assigned to the Folgore Brigade, conduct airborne operation onto Nella Drop Zone, after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, Altopascio, Italy, Oct. 15, 2020. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)