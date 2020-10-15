Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation

    ALTOPASCIO, ITALY

    10.15.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian paratroopers assigned to the Folgore Brigade, conduct airborne operation onto Nella Drop Zone, after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, Altopascio, Italy, Oct. 15, 2020. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 04:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770140
    VIRIN: 201015-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108028198
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: ALTOPASCIO, IT 
    NATO
    EUCOM
    airborne
    Army
    USArmy
    Folgore
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    THEROCK
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    Coronavirus
    Covid19
    COVID

