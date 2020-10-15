Airborne Operation 15 Oct 2020 (Interview)

U.S. Army Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about airborne operation with Italian Army Folgore Brigade after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, at Nella Drop Zone, Altopascio, Italy, Oct. 15, 2020. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
