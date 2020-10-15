Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airborne Operation 15 Oct 2020 (Interview)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTOPASCIO, ITALY

    10.15.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about airborne operation with Italian Army Folgore Brigade after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, at Nella Drop Zone, Altopascio, Italy, Oct. 15, 2020. The purpose of this operation is to improve relationship with host nation, strengthen the alliance and increase NATO interoperability. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 04:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770139
    VIRIN: 201015-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108028181
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ALTOPASCIO, IT 
    Hometown: ALTOPASCIO, IT
    Hometown: LUCCA, IT
    Hometown: PISA, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation 15 Oct 2020 (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    THEROCK
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    Coronavirus
    Covid19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT