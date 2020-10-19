KnowYourMil - Sfc. Cherisse Staten - The Face Painter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770138" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sfc. Cherisse Staten is a Medical Supply Platoon Sergeant and self-taught face painter who uses the saying “Be kind to yourself,” as part of her daily motto while stationed overseas. Check out her journey with face painting and how it helped her with self-care. #knowyourmil