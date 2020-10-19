Sfc. Cherisse Staten is a Medical Supply Platoon Sergeant and self-taught face painter who uses the saying “Be kind to yourself,” as part of her daily motto while stationed overseas. Check out her journey with face painting and how it helped her with self-care. #knowyourmil
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 04:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770138
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-JX791-073
|Filename:
|DOD_108028154
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KnowYourMil - Sfc. Cherisse Staten - The Face Painter, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT