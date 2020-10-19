Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KnowYourMil - Sfc. Cherisse Staten - The Face Painter

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    10.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Sfc. Cherisse Staten is a Medical Supply Platoon Sergeant and self-taught face painter who uses the saying “Be kind to yourself,” as part of her daily motto while stationed overseas. Check out her journey with face painting and how it helped her with self-care. #knowyourmil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 04:20
