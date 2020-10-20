The Art Center on Caserma Ederle hosts an Art with Angela, Oct. 20, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770137
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-FF323-009
|PIN:
|9
|Filename:
|DOD_108028153
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Art Center Hosts Art with Angela BRoll, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT