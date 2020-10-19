Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jäger Shot 2020

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.19.2020

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sniper teams from various U.S. Army units zero their rifles during the 7th
    Army Training Command's Jäger Shot 2020 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area,
    Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. 7th ATC executes the Jäger Shot to promote team
    building, build esprit de corps, develop techniques and promote mentorship
    within the sniper community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770131
    VIRIN: 201019-A-HE359-1111
    Filename: DOD_108028109
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jäger Shot 2020, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    zero
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    JägerShot2020

