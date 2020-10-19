video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sniper teams from various U.S. Army units zero their rifles during the 7th

Army Training Command's Jäger Shot 2020 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area,

Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. 7th ATC executes the Jäger Shot to promote team

building, build esprit de corps, develop techniques and promote mentorship

within the sniper community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)