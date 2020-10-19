Sniper teams from various U.S. Army units zero their rifles during the 7th
Army Training Command's Jäger Shot 2020 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area,
Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. 7th ATC executes the Jäger Shot to promote team
building, build esprit de corps, develop techniques and promote mentorship
within the sniper community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|10.19.2020
|10.20.2020 02:22
|B-Roll
|770131
|201019-A-HE359-1111
|DOD_108028109
|00:01:15
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|11
|4
|4
|0
