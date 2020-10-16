Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rumrunner at Futenma Air Station B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of WestPac Rumrunner operations at Futenma Air Station, Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770129
    VIRIN: 201016-F-RW874-0001
    Filename: DOD_108027947
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rumrunner at Futenma Air Station B-Roll, by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Okinawa
    FARP
    F15
    LRS
    C130
    18 WG
    Rumrunner

