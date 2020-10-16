B-Roll of WestPac Rumrunner operations at Futenma Air Station, Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 22:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770129
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-RW874-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027947
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rumrunner at Futenma Air Station B-Roll, by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT