Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle Gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct a gunnery at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770127
    VIRIN: 200622-A-QE526-124
    Filename: DOD_108027945
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle Gunnery, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fight
    Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Bradley
    Big Red One
    Troop
    1ID
    ROK
    Military
    Fort Riley
    Republic of Korea
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    Ready
    BRO
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    M2A3
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    Fight Tonight
    Simon McTizic
    RLFC
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Fighting Vehicle Gunnery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT