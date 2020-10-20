Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCIPAC Workplace Safety and Harassment PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific provides an overview of workplace safety. Contact the MCIPAC Equal Employment Opportunity office to report any form of discrimination or harassment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific Communication Strategy and Operations)

    MCIPAC EEO Office:
    DSN: 645-5422
    Link: https://www.mcipac.marines.mil/Staff-and-Sections/special-staff/eeo/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 21:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770118
    VIRIN: 201019-M-MO233-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027882
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Workplace Safety and Harassment PSA, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    TAGS

    Discrimination
    Marine Corps
    Harassment
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Equal Employment Opportunity
    Workplace Safety
    EEO Office
    Workplace Safety and Harassment PSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT