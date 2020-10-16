Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, discusses the Combined Federal Campaign for Air Force Reserve members in Hawaii and Guam, and support for favorite charities. The CFC is the workplace giving program of the federal government of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 18:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770113
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-DF991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027700
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFC 2020 "Show Some Love", by Jerry Bynum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT