    CFC 2020 "Show Some Love"

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Jerry Bynum 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group commander, discusses the Combined Federal Campaign for Air Force Reserve members in Hawaii and Guam, and support for favorite charities. The CFC is the workplace giving program of the federal government of the United States.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 18:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770113
    VIRIN: 201016-F-DF991-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027700
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Guam
    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    Air Force Reserve
    Hawaii
    Show Some Love
    Pacific Warriors
    Make It Count
    CFC202

