Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WPAFB Honor Guard Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    29 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen are recognized for completing 54 hours of honor guard training and now can represent the U.S. Air Force at public ceremonies, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, delivered words of recognition during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 18:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770111
    VIRIN: 201019-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_108027631
    Length: 00:24:15
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Honor Guard Graduation, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Honor Guard

    TAGS

    AFMC
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT