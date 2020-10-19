WPAFB Honor Guard Graduation

29 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen are recognized for completing 54 hours of honor guard training and now can represent the U.S. Air Force at public ceremonies, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, delivered words of recognition during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
