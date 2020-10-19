Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 1st Marine Division give shoutouts to ESPN

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Cpl. Alexa Hernandez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division give personal shoutouts to the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network in honor of Veterans Day 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexa M. Hernandez and Cpl. Sahara Z. Luna)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770107
    VIRIN: 201019-M-VO343-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027600
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1st Marine Division give shoutouts to ESPN, by Cpl Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    #Marines #sports #ESPN #shoutouts

