    Team Kirtland Veterans Day message

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Miller, 377th Air Base Wing Commander, gives a Veterans Day message on October 19, 2020 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 16:43
    Category: Greetings
    VIRIN: 201016-F-AR051-790
    This work, Team Kirtland Veterans Day message, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans day
    Team Kirltand

