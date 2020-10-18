USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Participates in LFWAP

201018-N-OQ857-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2020) –The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), fires rolling airframe missiles during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Oct. 18, 2020. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group is participating in SWATT off the coast of Virginia to maintain readiness, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. M. Errin Dobbs)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770096
|VIRIN:
|201018-N-OQ857-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027492
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
