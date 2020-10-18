Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Participates in LFWAP

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    201018-N-OQ857-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2020) –The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), fires rolling airframe missiles during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Oct. 18, 2020. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group is participating in SWATT off the coast of Virginia to maintain readiness, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. M. Errin Dobbs)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    U.S. Navy
    RAM
    SWATT
    Live Fire with a Purpose

