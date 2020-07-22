Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143rd Military Police Detachment Active Shooter Training

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana National Guard Soldiers with the 143rd Military Police Detachment participated in a variety of training, from routine traffic stops to active shooter training during their annual training at Fort Harrison, MT.

    MP
    MTNG
    AT
    Active Shooter Training
    143rd Military Police Detachment

