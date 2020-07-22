Montana National Guard Soldiers with the 143rd Military Police Detachment participated in a variety of training, from routine traffic stops to active shooter training during their annual training at Fort Harrison, MT.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770095
|VIRIN:
|200722-Z-UZ129-605
|Filename:
|DOD_108027491
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 143rd Military Police Detachment Active Shooter Training, by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
