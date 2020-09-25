Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strong Bonds

    WHITE FISH, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Pembroke 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Strong Bonds is a Chaplain-led program to help Soldiers strengthen their relationships through relationship education and skills training. Montana National Guard Chaplain Brian Daum discusses how they are maintaining the program during COVID.

    relationships
    MTNG
    Strong Bonds
    Chaplain

