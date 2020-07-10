Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride in the Patch: Combat Medic Specialist

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Spc. Justin Robinson, a combat medic specialist assigned to BACH’s EMS division is evaluated on his Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills during a training exercise on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Robinson had to move a casualty to safety and begin administering aid while coordinating battlefield evacuation for the casualty via field ambulance. The combat medic specialist is primarily responsible for providing emergency medical treatment at point of wounding on the battlefield, limited primary care, and health protection and evacuation from a point of injury or illness. Training on these skills regularly helps to keep Soldiers proficient and enable a ready medical force. TCCC was created by the U.S. Department of Defense Committee on TCCC (Co-TCCC) to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, Pride in the Patch: Combat Medic Specialist, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

