A-10C Thunderbolt II's fly during WSEP 21.01 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. Aircraft from the 75th Fighter Squadron, out of Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, participated in a Weapons System Evaluation Program held at Tyndall on behalf of Air Combat Command to evaluate air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons systems.
|10.16.2020
|10.19.2020 12:41
|Package
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, A-10C's fly at Tyndall, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
