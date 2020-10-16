Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C's fly at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A-10C Thunderbolt II's fly during WSEP 21.01 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. Aircraft from the 75th Fighter Squadron, out of Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, participated in a Weapons System Evaluation Program held at Tyndall on behalf of Air Combat Command to evaluate air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons systems.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770061
    VIRIN: 201016-F-WV167-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027068
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, A-10C's fly at Tyndall, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

