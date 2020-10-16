A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 75th Fighter Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, participate in WSEP 21.01 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. WSEP 21.01 was held at Tyndall on behalf of Air Combat Command to evaluate air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons systems.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770059
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-WV167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027022
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10s fly at Tyndall AFB, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
