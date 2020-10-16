Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s fly at Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 75th Fighter Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, participate in WSEP 21.01 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. WSEP 21.01 was held at Tyndall on behalf of Air Combat Command to evaluate air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons systems.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    Moody Air Force Base

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Moody AFB
    Tyndall AFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    75th Fighter Squadron
    23d Fighter Group

