The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, is a Major Subordinate Command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. SWD has served the region since 1937, overseeing hundreds of water resources development and military design and construction projects that bring value to our communities, our Nation and our Warfighters. The Division's regional team, which includes four District offices in Little Rock, Ark., Tulsa, Okla., and Galveston and Fort Worth, Texas, provides diverse engineering and construction expertise and other services in all or part of seven states. The Division's area of responsibility covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water, with an annual program totaling more than $2 billion.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 12:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|770058
|VIRIN:
|200720-A-RP542-665
|Filename:
|DOD_108027021
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This Is The Southwestern Division, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
