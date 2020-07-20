Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is The Southwestern Division

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, is a Major Subordinate Command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. SWD has served the region since 1937, overseeing hundreds of water resources development and military design and construction projects that bring value to our communities, our Nation and our Warfighters. The Division's regional team, which includes four District offices in Little Rock, Ark., Tulsa, Okla., and Galveston and Fort Worth, Texas, provides diverse engineering and construction expertise and other services in all or part of seven states. The Division's area of responsibility covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water, with an annual program totaling more than $2 billion.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 12:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 770058
    VIRIN: 200720-A-RP542-665
    Filename: DOD_108027021
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Southwestern Division
    SWD

