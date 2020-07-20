This Is The Southwestern Division

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770058" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, is a Major Subordinate Command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. SWD has served the region since 1937, overseeing hundreds of water resources development and military design and construction projects that bring value to our communities, our Nation and our Warfighters. The Division's regional team, which includes four District offices in Little Rock, Ark., Tulsa, Okla., and Galveston and Fort Worth, Texas, provides diverse engineering and construction expertise and other services in all or part of seven states. The Division's area of responsibility covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water, with an annual program totaling more than $2 billion.