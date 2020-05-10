Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHC-C Inspector General Oath Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Erin Perez 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, Regional Health Command - Central commanding general, swears in the region's Office of the Inspector General personnel.

