SFAB conducts Situational Training Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770022" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) participate in a live fire exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Oct. 14, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB trains the RIB in squad, platoon, and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve efficiency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)