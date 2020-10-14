Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB conducts Situational Training Exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) participate in a live fire exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Oct. 14, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB trains the RIB in squad, platoon, and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve efficiency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    This work, SFAB conducts Situational Training Exercise, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIB
    1CTCS
    exercise
    CJTF-HOA
    training
    Rapid Intervention Battalion
    SFAB
    Security Forces Assistance Brigade

