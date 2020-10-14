SFAB conducts Situational Training Exercise

Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) participate in a live fire exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Oct. 14, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB trains the RIB in squad, platoon, and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve efficiency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)
