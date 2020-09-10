Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grease Fire Demonstration for Fire Prevention Week B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.09.2020

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Fire Inspectors assigned to the Fire Protection and Prevention Office, Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, demonstrate how dangerous using water on grease fires can be, during Fire Prevention Week, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grease Fire Demonstration for Fire Prevention Week B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services
    FPS Fire Prevention Services

