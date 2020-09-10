Fire Inspectors assigned to the Fire Protection and Prevention Office, Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, demonstrate how dangerous using water on grease fires can be, during Fire Prevention Week, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770021
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-BD610-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_108026633
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grease Fire Demonstration for Fire Prevention Week B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT