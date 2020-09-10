Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Experienced Riders Course -B ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.09.2020

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army motorcycle drivers assigned in the SHAPE-Chièvres area perform one of the practical exercises of the experienced riders course, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 09, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 06:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770020
    VIRIN: 201009-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_108026632
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Experienced Riders Course -B ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motorcycle Safety
    Safety Day
    USAG Benelux
    Army Traffic Safety Training Program
    ATSTP
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

