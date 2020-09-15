Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    And then there were nine

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    NEW LONDON, Connecticut – The Coast Guard Jazz Nonet rehearses together on stage socially distanced 12 feet apart, Sept, 15, 2020. The new group within the Coast Guard Band helps share the service’s history and heritage on a smaller level with fewer members, though just as talented. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 06:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770019
    VIRIN: 200915-G-DE731-0002
    Filename: DOD_108026604
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    And then there were nine

    USCG Band
    Jazz Nonet

