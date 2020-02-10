Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germany Unity Day 2020

    GERMANY

    10.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kelsey Cook 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    October 3rd is Germany's Unity Day. This video explains the importance of this day and the events that led to the reunification of Germany.

    This work, Germany Unity Day 2020, by SrA Kelsey Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

