October 3rd is Germany's Unity Day. This video explains the importance of this day and the events that led to the reunification of Germany.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 08:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770017
|VIRIN:
|201019-F-QQ924-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108026563
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Germany Unity Day 2020, by SrA Kelsey Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT