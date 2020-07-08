Video Production of the 1-7 FA AT12

Soldiers from the 1-7 Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division show their Readiness and ability to Fight Tonight during their AT12 training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770015
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-QE526-460
|Filename:
|DOD_108026531
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
