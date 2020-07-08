Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Video Production of the 1-7 FA AT12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 1-7 Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division show their Readiness and ability to Fight Tonight during their AT12 training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770015
    VIRIN: 200807-A-QE526-460
    Filename: DOD_108026531
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Production of the 1-7 FA AT12, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fight
    Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Paladin
    Big Red One
    Troop
    1ID
    ROK
    Military
    Fort Riley
    Republic of Korea
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    1-7 Field Artillery
    Ready
    BRO
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    Fight Tonight
    RLFC
    1-7 FA
    AT12
    1-7 FA AT12
    SSG Simon McTizic
    KCPL Kwon JinHo
    KCPL Chung InHa
    KPFC Choi SeongMin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT