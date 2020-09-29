Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers and Marines Conduct Amphibious Call for Fire

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Soldiers with 10th Support Group from 97th Transportation Co. and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Co. conduct a call for fire exercise aboard Harper’s Ferry off the coast of Okinawa, JP., Sept. 29, 2020. Soldiers and Marines conduct amphibious operations in the Indo-Pacific to improve inter-service connectedness, enhance relations with foreign allies and partners, and expand on capabilities in the area to ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770009
    VIRIN: 200929-M-SK440-002
    Filename: DOD_108026454
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and Marines Conduct Amphibious Call for Fire, by Cpl Nicholas Filca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Interoperability
    LCU
    Harper's Ferry
    50 Cal
    Soldiers
    Marines
    Army
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

