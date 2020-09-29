U.S. Soldiers with 10th Support Group from 97th Transportation Co. and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Co. conduct a call for fire exercise aboard Harper’s Ferry off the coast of Okinawa, JP., Sept. 29, 2020. Soldiers and Marines conduct amphibious operations in the Indo-Pacific to improve inter-service connectedness, enhance relations with foreign allies and partners, and expand on capabilities in the area to ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 02:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770009
|VIRIN:
|200929-M-SK440-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108026454
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and Marines Conduct Amphibious Call for Fire, by Cpl Nicholas Filca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
