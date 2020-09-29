U.S. Soldiers and Marines Conduct Amphibious Call for Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 10th Support Group from 97th Transportation Co. and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Co. conduct a call for fire exercise aboard Harper’s Ferry off the coast of Okinawa, JP., Sept. 29, 2020. Soldiers and Marines conduct amphibious operations in the Indo-Pacific to improve inter-service connectedness, enhance relations with foreign allies and partners, and expand on capabilities in the area to ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)