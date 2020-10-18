Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain lands at Bahrain International Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    10.18.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, SRIN Avi Berkowitz, Israeli National Security Advisor and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani participate in a ceremony at Bahrain International Airport after the landing of the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Manama, October 18, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769995
    VIRIN: 201018-S-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_108026069
    Length: 00:10:17
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain lands at Bahrain International Airport, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S.
    Israel
    Manama
    Middle East
    Mnuchin
    Abraham Accords
    Berkowitz
    Ben Shabbat
    Zayani

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT