    The 166th Security Forces Squadron conducts Civil Disturbance Training

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    The 166th Security Forces Squadron conducts Civil Disturbance Training with Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing.

    civil disturbance training

