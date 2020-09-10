B-Roll of 2/11 Conducting Night Live Fire Range During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2d Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, firing the M777A2 Lightweight Howitzer during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 9, 2020. 2d Battalion, 11th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise at night, demonstrating their readiness and lethality in any condition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|10.09.2020
|10.18.2020 02:11
|B-Roll
|769989
|201009-M-JD525-002
|DOD_108025904
|00:02:20
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|10
|3
|3
|0
