    HMLA-169 Provides Close Air Support During SLTE 1-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 provide close air support from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter and AH-1Z Viper helicopter for ground forces in coordination with to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 10, 2020. The training allowed Marines with HLMA-169 to test demonstrate technical proficiency with their weapons systems while operating with other rotary and fixed wing assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.18.2020 02:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769988
    VIRIN: 201009-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108025903
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Provides Close Air Support During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    UH-1Y Venom Helicopter
    ITX
    AH-1Z Viper Helicopter
    SLTE 1-21

