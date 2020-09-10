HMLA-169 Provides Close Air Support During SLTE 1-21

U.S Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 provide close air support from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter and AH-1Z Viper helicopter for ground forces in coordination with to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 10, 2020. The training allowed Marines with HLMA-169 to test demonstrate technical proficiency with their weapons systems while operating with other rotary and fixed wing assets. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
