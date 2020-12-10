Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Remembers USS Cole (DDG 67)

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201012-N-OW019-0011 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) - During a USS Cole (DDG 67) commemoration aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Christopher Savage, from Canton, Mich., reads the biography of Electronic Warfare Technician 2nd Class Ronald S. Owens, from Vero Beach, Fla., who was killed during the bombing of the Cole in the Port of Aden, Yemen, Oct. 12, 2000. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    USS Cole
    USS Princeton
    Remember Cole

