USS Princeton Remembers USS Cole (DDG 67)

201012-N-OW019-0011 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 12, 2020) - During a USS Cole (DDG 67) commemoration aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Christopher Savage, from Canton, Mich., reads the biography of Electronic Warfare Technician 2nd Class Ronald S. Owens, from Vero Beach, Fla., who was killed during the bombing of the Cole in the Port of Aden, Yemen, Oct. 12, 2000. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)