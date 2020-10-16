Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division Accepts AUSA Award

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding general, 42nd Infantry Division, accepts an award from the Association of the United States Army on behalf of the division while deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 10.17.2020
    Category: PSA
    Category: PSA
    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    AUSA
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

