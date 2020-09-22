Airmen test Advanced Battle Management System on KC-46

U.S. Air Force Airmen test the Advanced Battle Management System on a KC-46A Pegasus, during exercise Valiant Shield 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22-23. During the test, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, received a first-hand demonstration to learn about ABMS and the KC-46.
|09.22.2020
|10.17.2020 17:28
|Package
|769961
|201007-F-IQ718-0001
|DOD_108025284
|00:02:09
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
