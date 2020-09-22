Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen test Advanced Battle Management System on KC-46

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen test the Advanced Battle Management System on a KC-46A Pegasus, during exercise Valiant Shield 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22-23. During the test, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, received a first-hand demonstration to learn about ABMS and the KC-46.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.17.2020 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769961
    VIRIN: 201007-F-IQ718-0001
    Filename: DOD_108025284
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen test Advanced Battle Management System on KC-46, by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABMS

