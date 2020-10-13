Naval unit VAQ-132 taxis 2 EA-18G Growlers during RED FLAG-Alaska Oct 13, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. This is the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of the year and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise. (Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769957
|VIRIN:
|201013-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108025275
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
This work, RF-A 21-1 VAQ-132 Timelapse, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
