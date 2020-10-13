RF-A 21-1 VAQ-132 Timelapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769957" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval unit VAQ-132 taxis 2 EA-18G Growlers during RED FLAG-Alaska Oct 13, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. This is the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of the year and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise. (Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)