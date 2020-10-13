Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RF-A 21-1 VAQ-132 Timelapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Naval unit VAQ-132 taxis 2 EA-18G Growlers during RED FLAG-Alaska Oct 13, 2020, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. This is the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of the year and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise. (Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769957
    VIRIN: 201013-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108025275
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 21-1 VAQ-132 Timelapse, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    VAQ-132
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    EA-18G Growlers
    RF-A 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT