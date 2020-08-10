U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a stream crossing exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 8, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively cross austere environments to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 19:12
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769946
|VIRIN:
|201008-M-AJ027-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108025066
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Submerge the cold waters, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
