    Submerge the cold waters

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a stream crossing exercise at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA., Oct. 8, 2020. The Marines learned how to effectively cross austere environments to prepare them for the obstacles they will face during mountain warfare training. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Noah J Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 19:12
    Category:
    Video ID: 769946
    VIRIN: 201008-M-AJ027-1002
    Filename: DOD_108025066
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submerge the cold waters, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Classes
    Cold Weather Training
    Bridgeport
    MWTC
    V 2/2
    Stream Crossing
    2d Reg

